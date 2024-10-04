Friday, October 04, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 4, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2024 19:27 IST
AAJ ki baat, aaj ki baat today, Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal jumps, Uttar Pradesh news,
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 4, 2024.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Cyber frauds in UP: Lady teacher in Agra dies of heart attack after ‘digital arrest’, In Meerut, a poetess’s mom-in-law admitted to hospital after cyber fraud calls

  • Youth kills private Yunani medical practitioner in his Delhi nursing home, posts murder claim on social media

  • Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, 3 MLAs jump from the third floor of Mantralaya to protest the inclusion of Dhangar community in ST category, land in net, none injured

