Friday, October 18, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 18, 2024

Updated on: October 18, 2024 21:52 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 18, 2024.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Hurdles in seat sharing between Maha Vikas Aghadi and Mahayuti allies in Maharashtra

  • Union Minister Giriraj Singh begins 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' from Bhagalpur in Bihar

  • UP revenue officials put red marks outside the homes of Bahraich rioters, threaten to use bulldozers if encroachments not removed

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

