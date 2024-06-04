Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 4, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Will Narendra Modi form govt for third term? Or, will Congress try to form govt?
Why BJP faced big upset in Uttar Pradesh? Why Smriti Irani lost?
How NDA won in Bihar? How Nitish Kumar emerged as kingmaker from Bihar at the Centre?
