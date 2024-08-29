Thursday, August 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 29, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 29, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 29, 2024 20:48 IST
aaj ki baat, Kolkata doctor rape murder, RG Kar Hospital, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi party, Na
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 29, 2024.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Phone recording reveals RG Kar Hospital official was misleading rape-murder victim’s parents, why body was initially hidden from parents

  • Suicide or murder? Opposition raises doubts about two Dalit girls found hanging from tree in Farrukhabad 

  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath describes Samajwadi party’s governance model as ‘Nawab brand’

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement