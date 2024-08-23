Friday, August 23, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 23, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 23, 2024 20:23 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 23, 2024.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Kolkata RG Kar hospital medic's parents said, "We were shown our daughter’s body only after Mamata spoke to us on Police Commissioner's phone'

  • Kolkata RG Kar hospital's striking docs unwilling to return to work, docs say, 'CBI yet to arrest a single person after 10 days of probe'

  • 9 lakh applicants gave written exam today in first phase of UP police recruitment, 4 phases remain, Total 60 lakh aspirants for 60,244 posts of constables 

