Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 23, 2024

Exclusive: Kolkata RG Kar hospital medic's parents said, "We were shown our daughter’s body only after Mamata spoke to us on Police Commissioner's phone'

Kolkata RG Kar hospital's striking docs unwilling to return to work, docs say, 'CBI yet to arrest a single person after 10 days of probe'

9 lakh applicants gave written exam today in first phase of UP police recruitment, 4 phases remain, Total 60 lakh aspirants for 60,244 posts of constables

