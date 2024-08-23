Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 23, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: Kolkata RG Kar hospital medic's parents said, "We were shown our daughter’s body only after Mamata spoke to us on Police Commissioner's phone'
-
Kolkata RG Kar hospital's striking docs unwilling to return to work, docs say, 'CBI yet to arrest a single person after 10 days of probe'
-
9 lakh applicants gave written exam today in first phase of UP police recruitment, 4 phases remain, Total 60 lakh aspirants for 60,244 posts of constables
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.