  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 6, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 6, 2025

Jaishankar on POK: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, speaking in London, asserted that the Kashmir issue will be resolved only after the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK).

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 6, 2025
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 6, 2025
Edited By: India TV News Desk
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • "Kashmir issue will be solved after return of PoK stolen from us"- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says in London
  • Islamic clerics criticise Team India bowler Mohammed Shami for not fasting during Ramzan
  • Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders stage protest in Mumbai over RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi's remark on Marathi, Bhaiyyaji Joshi clarifies, "Marathi is the language of Maharashtra and Mumbai"

