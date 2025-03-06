Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 6, 2025 Jaishankar on POK: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, speaking in London, asserted that the Kashmir issue will be resolved only after the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK).

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

"Kashmir issue will be solved after return of PoK stolen from us"- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says in London

Islamic clerics criticise Team India bowler Mohammed Shami for not fasting during Ramzan

Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders stage protest in Mumbai over RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi's remark on Marathi, Bhaiyyaji Joshi clarifies, "Marathi is the language of Maharashtra and Mumbai"

