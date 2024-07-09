Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 9, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

'Battlefield is not the solution to conflict; death of innocent children in war or terror attack is very painful', PM Narendra Modi tells Russian President Putin

NIA team reaches Kathua, Army hunts for killers after 5 jawans martyred in ambush

UP govt suspends 8 officials including SDM, Circle Officer, Tehsildar for negligence in Hathras stampede

