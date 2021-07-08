Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Clashes in several towns of UP between political workers over block chief elections

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

Why new IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Twitter, ‘law of the land is supreme’

Know what PM Modi told his new ministers about governance

Clashes in several towns of UP between political workers over block chief elections

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Latest India News