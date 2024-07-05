Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 5, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Labour Party storms to power in UK after 14 years, Keir Starmer takes office as new PM

UP SIT report on Hathras stampede says, Baba’s sewadars prevented police from entering venue, Rahul Gandhi meets relatives of stampede victims

Punjab Shiv Sena leader Sandeep Thapar brutally attacked with swords by men in Nihang attire

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.