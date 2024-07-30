Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 30, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Landslides after heavy rains devastate Wayanad, Kerala, 100+ dead, nearly 100 missing, Army, IAF deployed

BJP MP Anurag Thakur's 'caste' remark causes uproar in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says, he's ready to forgive his 'abuse', Akhilesh Yadav comes to Rahul Gandhi's defense

UP assembly passes stringent anti-conversion bill to prevent 'love jihad'

