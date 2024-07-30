Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 30, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Landslides after heavy rains devastate Wayanad, Kerala, 100+ dead, nearly 100 missing, Army, IAF deployed
- BJP MP Anurag Thakur's 'caste' remark causes uproar in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says, he's ready to forgive his 'abuse', Akhilesh Yadav comes to Rahul Gandhi's defense
- UP assembly passes stringent anti-conversion bill to prevent 'love jihad'
