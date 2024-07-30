Tuesday, July 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 30, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 30, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 30, 2024 21:13 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 30, 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 30, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Landslides after heavy rains devastate Wayanad, Kerala, 100+ dead, nearly 100 missing, Army, IAF deployed
  • BJP MP Anurag Thakur's 'caste' remark causes uproar in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says, he's ready to forgive his 'abuse', Akhilesh Yadav comes to Rahul Gandhi's defense
  • UP assembly passes stringent anti-conversion bill to prevent 'love jihad'

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement