Monday, July 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 29, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 29, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: July 29, 2024 21:00 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 29, 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 29, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Delhi coaching tragedy: Who're the real culprits? 1 MCD engineer sacked, 1 suspended, 7 arrested, youths staged protests
  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "Budget halwa prepared by upper caste bureaucrats for a handful of Indians", FM Nirmala Sitharaman to reply tomorrow
  • BSP chief Mayawati and UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya lambasted Akhilesh Yadav for making Mata Prasad Pandey as Leader of Opposition in the UP assembly, Both said, 'Akhilesh's PDA slogan is fake'

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement