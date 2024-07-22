Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 22, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Why Supreme Court granted interim stay on UP, Uttarakhand govt orders on nameplate of eatery owners on Kanwar Yatra route

PM Narendra Modi lashes out at Opposition, says, 'Opposition indulged in negative politics by trying to throttle PM's voice inside Parliament for two and a half hours'

NEET-UG hearing, Supreme Court seeks expert IIT opinion on Physics question, hearing to continue tomorrow

