Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 22, 2024

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: July 22, 2024 21:04 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 22, 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 22, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Why Supreme Court granted interim stay on UP, Uttarakhand govt orders on nameplate of eatery owners on Kanwar Yatra route
  • PM Narendra Modi lashes out at Opposition, says,  'Opposition indulged in negative politics by trying to throttle PM's voice inside Parliament for two and a half hours'
  • NEET-UG hearing, Supreme Court seeks expert IIT opinion on Physics question, hearing to continue tomorrow

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

