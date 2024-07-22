Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 22, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Why Supreme Court granted interim stay on UP, Uttarakhand govt orders on nameplate of eatery owners on Kanwar Yatra route
- PM Narendra Modi lashes out at Opposition, says, 'Opposition indulged in negative politics by trying to throttle PM's voice inside Parliament for two and a half hours'
- NEET-UG hearing, Supreme Court seeks expert IIT opinion on Physics question, hearing to continue tomorrow
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.