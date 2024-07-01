Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 1, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark on Hindus triggers uproar in LS, PM Narendra Modi objects

Delhi High Court directs Trinamool MP Saket Gokhale to pay Rs 50 lakhs in a defamation case to former diplomat Lakshmi Puri, publish public apology

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge targets PM Narendra Modi and RSS in Rajya Sabha debate, several remarks expunged by Chair

