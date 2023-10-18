Wednesday, October 18, 2023
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 18, 2023

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2023 20:49 IST
Joe Biden israel, Joe Biden news, Joe Biden, US President Joe Biden Israel, Gaza hospital bombing, J
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

  • US President Joe Biden reaches Israel amidst blame game over Gaza hospital bombing, nearly 500 people killed

  • US President Joe Biden cancels Jordan visit after thousands of pro-Hamas supporters staged protests in Amman

  • Transaction slips of crores of rupees, wrappers of currency note bundles found on garbage hap near Rajasthan minister’s house in Jaipur, EC team probes

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

