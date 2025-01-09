Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 9, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal meets EC, alleges electoral rolls ‘manipulation’ in New Delhi, demands Parvesh Verma’s house be raided and he should be barred from contesting

Opposition INDIA alliance in doldrums, Arvind Kejriwal says, “Fight in Delhi is directly between AAP and BJP, INDIA alliance is not in the picture”, thanks Mamata, Akhilesh for their support, Congress hits back

6 dead, many injured in Tirupati stampede during sale of ‘darshan tokens’, AP CM Chandrababu Naidu visits injured, announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for kin of those dead

