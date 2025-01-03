Friday, January 03, 2025
     
In the latest episode of Aaj Ki Baat, PM Narendra Modi criticised AAP, calling it a "disaster" and contrasting BJP’s governance with his statement, "We built homes for the poor, not Sheesh Mahal." Arvind Kejriwal retorted, labelling BJP as a party in crisis due to a lack of a CM face in Delhi.

Written By: Rajat Sharma @RajatSharmaLive New Delhi Published : Jan 03, 2025 18:31 IST, Updated : Jan 03, 2025 19:32 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 3, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • PM Narendra Modi sets the tone for Delhi elections, describes AAP as "Aapda"(disaster), says "We built homes for poor, not Sheesh Mahal for myself", Arvind Kejriwal counters, says 'BJP itself is facing 'aapda' (crisis) because it has no CM face'
  • BPSC protests in Bihar mount, Pappu Yadav's supporters block traffic in 12 districts, 'Chakka Jam' call on Monday, Prashant Kishor sits on indefinite fast
  • Bandh in Peethampur, MP as authorities tried to dispose of 337 tonnes of Union Carbide lethal waste, two persons hospitalised after trying to self-immolate

 

 

