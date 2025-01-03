Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 3, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

PM Narendra Modi sets the tone for Delhi elections, describes AAP as "Aapda"(disaster), says "We built homes for poor, not Sheesh Mahal for myself", Arvind Kejriwal counters, says 'BJP itself is facing 'aapda' (crisis) because it has no CM face'

BPSC protests in Bihar mount, Pappu Yadav's supporters block traffic in 12 districts, 'Chakka Jam' call on Monday, Prashant Kishor sits on indefinite fast

Bandh in Peethampur, MP as authorities tried to dispose of 337 tonnes of Union Carbide lethal waste, two persons hospitalised after trying to self-immolate

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.