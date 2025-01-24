Friday, January 24, 2025
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 24, 2024

JPC on Waqf Bill Chaos: 10 Opposition MPs suspended after protests during JPC meeting; Mirwaiz of Kashmir meets JPC, voices opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Jan 24, 2025 20:08 IST, Updated : Jan 24, 2025 20:09 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 24, 2024
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 24, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • 10 Opposition MPs suspended after ruckus during JPC meet on Waqf Amendment BIll, Mir Waiz of Kashmir, meets JPC, opposes Waqf Bill
  • Delhi CM Atishi slams EC, BJP after Punjab Police security given to Arvind Kejriwal is withdrawn; Atishi alleges "conspiracy to kill Kejriwal", writes letter to EC 
  • Former Bihar MLA Anant Singh surrenders in Barh court, sent to 14 days’ judicial custody over Mokama gunfiring exchange incident

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

