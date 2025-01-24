Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 24, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

10 Opposition MPs suspended after ruckus during JPC meet on Waqf Amendment BIll, Mir Waiz of Kashmir, meets JPC, opposes Waqf Bill

Delhi CM Atishi slams EC, BJP after Punjab Police security given to Arvind Kejriwal is withdrawn; Atishi alleges "conspiracy to kill Kejriwal", writes letter to EC

Former Bihar MLA Anant Singh surrenders in Barh court, sent to 14 days’ judicial custody over Mokama gunfiring exchange incident

