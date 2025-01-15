Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 15, 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi triggers row over his remark, "We are not only fighting BJP, RSS, but also Indian state", BJP chief JP Nadda hits back, slams remark as anti-national

Top leaders Arvind Kejriwal , Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri, Satyendar Jain file nominations in Delhi, FIR filed against Parvesh Verma for distributing shoes to women

PM Narendra Modi commissions stealth frigate INS Nilgiri, guided missile destroyer INS Surat, submarine INS Vaghsheer for Indian Navy

