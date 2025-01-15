Wednesday, January 15, 2025
     
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 15, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 15, 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sparked controversy with his remark, "We are not only fighting BJP, RSS, but also the Indian state." BJP President JP Nadda swiftly responds, calling the remark anti-national.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Jan 15, 2025 18:28 IST, Updated : Jan 15, 2025 18:29 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 15, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi triggers row over his remark, "We are not only fighting BJP, RSS, but also Indian state", BJP chief JP Nadda hits back, slams remark as anti-national
  • Top leaders Arvind Kejriwal , Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri, Satyendar Jain file nominations in Delhi, FIR filed against Parvesh Verma for distributing shoes to women
  • PM Narendra Modi commissions stealth frigate INS Nilgiri, guided missile destroyer INS Surat, submarine INS Vaghsheer for Indian Navy

