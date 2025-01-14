Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 14, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- More than 3.5 crore devotees took a dip at Maha Kumbh so far, huge crowds on Makar Sankranti, Sadhus performed ‘Amrit Snan’,
- Delhi PWD engineer booked for misuse of govt vehicle by CM Atishi for electioneering, Arvind Kejriwal alleges, BJP distributed gold chains to voters in 2 Delhi colonies
- Delhi Police says, parents of Class 12 student who sent hoax bomb threat e-mails to schools, have connections with pro-Afzal Guru NGO, which is linked to a political party
