Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 10, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- BJP workers stage protest in Delhi over Arvind Kejriwal ‘s remark on “fake UP, Bihar voters”, describe it as insult to Purvanchalis
- AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal says, BJP has turned Delhi into ‘crime capital of India’, promises assistance to RWAs to hire guards
- Rift in Maha Vikas Aghadi, NCP(Sharad) MP Dr Amol Kolhe lashes out at Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress; Sanjay Raut says, ‘Let Congress declare that INDIA alliance is over’
