Friday, January 10, 2025
     
BJP workers in Delhi protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s comments on “fake voters” from UP and Bihar, calling it an insult to the Purvanchali community. Kejriwal accused the BJP of turning Delhi into the "crime capital of India" and promised support to RWAs hiring private security guards.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Jan 10, 2025 18:57 IST, Updated : Jan 10, 2025 19:03 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 10, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • BJP workers stage protest in Delhi over Arvind Kejriwal ‘s remark on “fake UP, Bihar voters”, describe it as insult to Purvanchalis
  • AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal says, BJP has turned Delhi into ‘crime capital of India’, promises assistance to RWAs to hire guards
  • Rift in Maha Vikas Aghadi, NCP(Sharad) MP Dr Amol Kolhe lashes out at Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress; Sanjay Raut says, ‘Let Congress declare that INDIA alliance is over’

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

