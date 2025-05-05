Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 5, 2025 Days after suspending the Indus Waters Treaty after Pahalgam terror attack, India has halted the flow of water from the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Pakistan on edge after India halts water flow from Chenab, Jhelum water flow may also be halted.

India may ask IMF to review and halt proposed $1.3 billion loan for Pakistan.

Pakistani media amplifies UP Congress chief Ajay Rai’s “toy Rafale jet” jibe against Modi, BJP alleges, Congress is doing PR for Pakistan.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.