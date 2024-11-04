Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 4, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Hindus attacked by pro-Khalistan supporters at a temple in Brampton, India demands Canadian govt must take action against attackers
49 rebel candidates withdraw from fray in Maharashtra, BJP rebel Gopal Shetty withdraws in Borivali, Mumbai
In Jharkhand rallies, PM Narendra Modi says JMM-Cong-RJD leaders are helping infiltrators from Bangladesh, asks voters to protect “roti, beti, maati”
