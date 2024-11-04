Monday, November 04, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 4, 2024

Protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at a Hindu temple in Canada, triggering condemnation by PM Modi. On November 3, Peel Regional Police said that a protest occurred at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton showing demonstrators holding banners in support of Khalistan.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: November 04, 2024 20:47 IST
Aaj Ki Baat, Hindus attacked by pro Khalistan supporters in Brampton temple, India demands Canadian
Image Source : INDIA TV. Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Hindus attacked by pro-Khalistan supporters at a temple in Brampton, India demands Canadian govt must take action against attackers

  • 49 rebel candidates withdraw from fray in Maharashtra, BJP rebel Gopal Shetty withdraws in Borivali, Mumbai

  • In Jharkhand rallies, PM Narendra Modi says JMM-Cong-RJD leaders are helping infiltrators from Bangladesh, asks voters to protect “roti, beti, maati”

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

