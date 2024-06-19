Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 19, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Death toll due to heat stroke mounts due to severe heat wave sweeping North India, Centre issues advisories to 11 states to prevent heat-related illnesses

US lawmakers led by Nancy Pelosi meet Dalai Lama in Dharamsala, HP, express support for Tibetan independence

Bihar engineer arrested in NEET paper leak confessed, he arranged stay of 4 candidates in Patna, Guest house register mentions 'Mantriji' in column

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.