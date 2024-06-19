Wednesday, June 19, 2024
     
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 19, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 19, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: June 19, 2024 20:59 IST
Aaj Ki Baat, heatwave alert in india, north india reeling under severe heatwave, heatwave deaths, No
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 19, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Death toll due to heat stroke mounts due to severe heat wave sweeping North India, Centre issues advisories to 11 states to prevent heat-related illnesses

  • US lawmakers led by Nancy Pelosi meet Dalai Lama in Dharamsala, HP, express support for Tibetan independence

  • Bihar engineer arrested in NEET paper leak confessed, he arranged stay of 4 candidates in Patna, Guest house register mentions 'Mantriji' in column

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

