Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 19, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Death toll due to heat stroke mounts due to severe heat wave sweeping North India, Centre issues advisories to 11 states to prevent heat-related illnesses
-
US lawmakers led by Nancy Pelosi meet Dalai Lama in Dharamsala, HP, express support for Tibetan independence
-
Bihar engineer arrested in NEET paper leak confessed, he arranged stay of 4 candidates in Patna, Guest house register mentions 'Mantriji' in column
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.