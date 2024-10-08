Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 8, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- PM Narendra Modi congratulates Haryana, J&K voters
BJP scores a surprise hat-trick in Haryana, Abdullah family wins majority in Jammu & Kashmir
Omar Abdullah set to become Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, National Conference gets majority
