Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 8, 2024

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Haryana, J&K voters

BJP scores a surprise hat-trick in Haryana, Abdullah family wins majority in Jammu & Kashmir

Omar Abdullah set to become Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, National Conference gets majority

