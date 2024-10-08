Tuesday, October 08, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 8, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 08, 2024 21:02 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 8, 2024.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • PM Narendra Modi congratulates Haryana, J&K voters

  • BJP scores a surprise hat-trick in Haryana, Abdullah family wins majority in Jammu & Kashmir

  • Omar Abdullah set to become Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, National Conference gets majority

