  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 5, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 5, 2025

Trump's post on losing India and Russia to China sparks India's rebuttal, Congress Kerala deletes controversial tweet after backlash, while Punjab's celebrities aid flood-hit villagers with supplies and rescue efforts.

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Trump's post on losing India and Russia to China sparks India's rebuttal, calling Navarro's comments "misleading."
  • Congress Kerala unit deletes controversial tweet linking Bidis to Bihar after backlash, with Tejashwi Yadav calling it a "wrong tweet."
  • Punjab's celebrities, including Jasbir Jassi, Sonu Sood, and Jass Bajwa, rally to support flood-hit villagers with food, cattle fodder, and rescue boats.

