Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 5, 2025 Trump's post on losing India and Russia to China sparks India's rebuttal, Congress Kerala deletes controversial tweet after backlash, while Punjab's celebrities aid flood-hit villagers with supplies and rescue efforts.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Trump's post on losing India and Russia to China sparks India's rebuttal, calling Navarro's comments "misleading."

Congress Kerala unit deletes controversial tweet linking Bidis to Bihar after backlash, with Tejashwi Yadav calling it a "wrong tweet."

Punjab's celebrities, including Jasbir Jassi, Sonu Sood, and Jass Bajwa, rally to support flood-hit villagers with food, cattle fodder, and rescue boats.

