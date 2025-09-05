Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 5, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Trump's post on losing India and Russia to China sparks India's rebuttal, calling Navarro's comments "misleading."
- Congress Kerala unit deletes controversial tweet linking Bidis to Bihar after backlash, with Tejashwi Yadav calling it a "wrong tweet."
- Punjab's celebrities, including Jasbir Jassi, Sonu Sood, and Jass Bajwa, rally to support flood-hit villagers with food, cattle fodder, and rescue boats.
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.