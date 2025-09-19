Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 19, 2025 ABVP has bagged all the key three posts of DUSU- president, secretary, joint secretary. NSUI clinched the only vice president post.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma

BJP leaders slam Rahul Gandhi’s call for Gen Z movement after ABVP defeats NSUI in Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls.

iPhone 17 frenzy sparks chaos: Violent scuffle erupts at Mumbai Apple Store as latest model goes on sale.

US President Donald Trump hits out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan, says he is “among the worst mayors of the world as crime in city is through the roof.”

