Wednesday, September 18, 2024
     
  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 18, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Updated on: September 18, 2024 19:33 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 18, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Cabinet clears Ram Nath Kovind’s report on ‘One Nation, One Election’, Bill to be tabled in Parliament’s winter session, Congress, several other parties oppose
  • More than 58 per cent turnout in first phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly polling
  • Congress manifesto for Haryana promises 300 units free electricity, Rs 2000 p.m. to women, Rs 500 LPG cylinder

