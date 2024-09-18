Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 18, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Cabinet clears Ram Nath Kovind’s report on ‘One Nation, One Election’, Bill to be tabled in Parliament’s winter session, Congress, several other parties oppose

More than 58 per cent turnout in first phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly polling

Congress manifesto for Haryana promises 300 units free electricity, Rs 2000 p.m. to women, Rs 500 LPG cylinder

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.