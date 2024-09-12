Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 12, 2024

Political row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending Ganpati puja at Chief Justice of India’s residence. Who is trying to create pressure on CJI?

Waqf Board, Masjid Committee members ask Shimla municipal corporation to seal illegal portions, offer to demolish illegal parts of mosque

Communal violence in Mandya, Karnataka, after the Ganesh procession was stoned near the mosque, several shops, and vehicles were set on fire and 52 rioters were arrested

