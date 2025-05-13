Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 13, 2025 At Adampur Air Base, PM Modi reaffirmed his resolve to eliminate terror threats, vowing no distinction between godfathers and state sponsors of terrorism.

At Adampur Air Base, PM Narendra Modi warned that India will launch another strike on Pakistan if a terror attack occurs again.

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter in Shopian, Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Police has announced a Rs 20 lakh reward for information on three terrorists—Hashim Musa, Adil Thoker, and Talha Bhai—accused of killing 26 tourists in Pahalgam.

