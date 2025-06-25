Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 25, 2025 India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma recalled the "dark night" when the Emergency was imposed and senior political leaders were arrested. The senior journalist recounted facing police sticks after arrest, but not having fear in his mind.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Rajat Sharma recounts dark days of 1975 Emergency, ‘Police tortured me, put me in Tihar jail with criminals’

Punjab Police arrests Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia after raids, SIT claims it uncovered Rs 540 crore drug money trail

Diljit Dosanjh’s movie ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ in trouble for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, All India Cine Workers Association demands refusal of censor certificate, suspension of all media accounts of Dosanjh, ban on songs and trailers

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.