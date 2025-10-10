Advertisement
  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 10, 2025

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for her struggle to achieve a democratic transition in the South American nation, winning recognition as a woman "who keeps the flame of democracy burning amid a growing darkness".

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Edited By: India TV News Desk
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

  • Venezuelan leader Maria Machado trumps Donald Trump to win Nobel Peace Prize, White House says, 'Nobel Committee has placed politics over peace'.
  • Firing, lathi charge by Pakistani police on anti-Munir Tehreek-e-Labbaiq protesters in Lahore, Internet service suspended in Rawalpindi, Islamabad.
  • Chandigarh DGP sets up 6-member SIT to probe suicide of senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, Wife refuses to allow post-mortem until DGP and Rohtak SP are removed.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Top News

