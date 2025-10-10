Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 10, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
- Venezuelan leader Maria Machado trumps Donald Trump to win Nobel Peace Prize, White House says, 'Nobel Committee has placed politics over peace'.
- Firing, lathi charge by Pakistani police on anti-Munir Tehreek-e-Labbaiq protesters in Lahore, Internet service suspended in Rawalpindi, Islamabad.
- Chandigarh DGP sets up 6-member SIT to probe suicide of senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, Wife refuses to allow post-mortem until DGP and Rohtak SP are removed.
