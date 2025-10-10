Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 10, 2025 Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for her struggle to achieve a democratic transition in the South American nation, winning recognition as a woman "who keeps the flame of democracy burning amid a growing darkness".

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Venezuelan leader Maria Machado trumps Donald Trump to win Nobel Peace Prize, White House says, 'Nobel Committee has placed politics over peace'.

Firing, lathi charge by Pakistani police on anti-Munir Tehreek-e-Labbaiq protesters in Lahore, Internet service suspended in Rawalpindi, Islamabad.

Chandigarh DGP sets up 6-member SIT to probe suicide of senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, Wife refuses to allow post-mortem until DGP and Rohtak SP are removed.

