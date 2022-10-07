Friday, October 07, 2022
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 6, 2022

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections.

India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 07, 2022 0:13 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Film ‘Adipurush’ director explains why the looks of Ravana, Hanuman, other characters were changed
  • Exclusive: Three sadhus thrashed by mob in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh told police, they hail from Rajasthan
  • Exclusive: Who killed 4 Sikh family members, including a baby girl, in California, US?

