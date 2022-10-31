Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 31, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:​

Exclusive: Who are responsible for the death of 134 people in Morbi hanging bridge collapse?

Exclusive: Who allowed reopening of Morbi bridge without fitness certificate? Why officials did not object?

Exclusive: Was a watch making factory renovating the 143-year-old suspension bridge in Morbi?

