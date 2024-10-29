Tuesday, October 29, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 29, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 29, 2024 20:32 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Maharashtra drama: Revolts add twist to war of allies, Shaina NC quits BJP, to contest on Sena ticket, Nawab Malik to contest on NCP(Ajit) ticket
  • ED conducts raids at homes of senior IAS officials in Jharkhand’s liquor money laundering case
  •  Police lathicharge after ruckus between lawyers and judge in Ghaziabad court, lawyers set fire to police post

