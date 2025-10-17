Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 17, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
-
Bihar: Nominations for first stage over, MGB candidates to face one another in 8 seats, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani decides not to contest, Amit Shah meets Nitish
-
10 ministers axed in Gujarat reshuffle, Harsh Sanghvi becomes youngest Deputy CM, 21 new ministers sworn in including cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba
-
Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar sent to 14 days’ judicial custody, caught taking Rs 8 lakh from scrap dealer, Bhullar says, he has been framed, Rs 5 crore cash
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.