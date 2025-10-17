Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 17, 2025 As the nomination process for the first phase of the Bihar polls concluded, an interesting political scenario has emerged in several constituencies. In at least eight seats, candidates from within the Mahagathbandhan are set to face each other, indicating visible cracks and internal tussles.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Bihar: Nominations for first stage over, MGB candidates to face one another in 8 seats, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani decides not to contest, Amit Shah meets Nitish

10 ministers axed in Gujarat reshuffle, Harsh Sanghvi becomes youngest Deputy CM, 21 new ministers sworn in including cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba

Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar sent to 14 days’ judicial custody, caught taking Rs 8 lakh from scrap dealer, Bhullar says, he has been framed, Rs 5 crore cash

