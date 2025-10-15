Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 15, 2025 Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday expressed confidence that the opposition Mahagathbandhan would soon reach a consensus on seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Bihar elections.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Bihar: RJD, Congress deadlock over seat sharing continues, BJP, JD-U, LJP(R) release lists of candidates

Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar’s body cremated after 8 days, IAS widow says, govt has promised ‘fair, transparent, impartial’ probe

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces 2 free LPG refills for 1.86 crore women under Ujjwala scheme, Yogi threatens to send eve-teasers to 'Yamraj'

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.