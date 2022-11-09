Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 9, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Why several top Gujarat BJP leaders today announced not to contest elections
- Why Vijay Rupani, Nitin Patel, Saurabh Patel, Pradipsinh Jadeja decided not to contest polls
- Has Narendra Modi played his trump card by fielding new faces in the Gujarat polls
