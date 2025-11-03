Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 3, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
- Champion cricketers and their families narrate how they overcame odds to win the World Cup; Midnight celebrations take place across India.
- PM Narendra Modi takes ‘katta’ jibe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leaders. RJD chief Lalu Yadav campaigns from a vehicle in Digha and Danapur, says his son will become CM on November 14.
- Panic in West Bengal as EC begins SIR process; long queues for birth and death certificates witnessed in Kolkata and Birbhum.
