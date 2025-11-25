Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 25, 2025 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unfurled the saffron flag on the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, marking the completion of the entire shrine complex.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

PM Modi unfurls saffron flag on Ram Temple, vows to free India from ‘mentality of slavery’ in next 10 years.

Denied a chopper ride, Mamata Banerjee warns Centre, says, "if I am attacked, we will shake up India", EC invites TMC for talks on SIR on Friday.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma presents Prohibition of Polygamy Bill in Assembly, new law shall be enforced for people of all religions.

