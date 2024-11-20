Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 20, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

What exit polls predict about Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls

Clashes between police and stone pelters, BJP and SP supporters during UP assembly byelections

Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole file complaints against former IPS officer who alleged misappropriation of Bitcoins in a cryptocurrency fraud case

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.