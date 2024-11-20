Wednesday, November 20, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 20, 2024

Most exit polls predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to register a victory in the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024. However, the final results will be declared by the Election Commission of India on November 23.

New Delhi Updated on: November 20, 2024 21:09 IST
Aaj Ki Baat, Maharashtra elections,
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 20, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • What exit polls predict about Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls
  • Clashes between police and stone pelters, BJP and SP supporters during UP assembly byelections
  • Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole file complaints against former IPS officer who alleged misappropriation of Bitcoins in a cryptocurrency fraud case

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

