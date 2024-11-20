Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 20, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- What exit polls predict about Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls
- Clashes between police and stone pelters, BJP and SP supporters during UP assembly byelections
- Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole file complaints against former IPS officer who alleged misappropriation of Bitcoins in a cryptocurrency fraud case
