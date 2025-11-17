Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 17, 2025 Bangladesh has formally approached India, requesting the extradition of Hasina following the issuance of a death sentence against her. In its communication to New Delhi, the Bangladeshi Ministry of External Affairs cited the bilateral extradition treaty between the two countries.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ex-Home Minister sentenced to death by “International Crimes Tribunal”; Bangladesh govt asks India to hand over Hasina, India says, “verdict noted, we will engage with all stakeholders”.

Nitish Kumar to be sworn in as Bihar CM for tenth time on November 20 at Gandhi Maidan; Lalu Yadav says Tejashwi will continue to run RJD.

Death toll in Red Fort blast rises to 15 after two succumb to injuries; 15 people arrested so far by security agencies, more than 50 persons questioned.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.