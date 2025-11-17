Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 17, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
- Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ex-Home Minister sentenced to death by “International Crimes Tribunal”; Bangladesh govt asks India to hand over Hasina, India says, “verdict noted, we will engage with all stakeholders”.
- Nitish Kumar to be sworn in as Bihar CM for tenth time on November 20 at Gandhi Maidan; Lalu Yadav says Tejashwi will continue to run RJD.
- Death toll in Red Fort blast rises to 15 after two succumb to injuries; 15 people arrested so far by security agencies, more than 50 persons questioned.
