Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 11, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

In a jolt to Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), Jyotirmath Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand extends support to BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra

Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath address poll rallies in Jharkhand, promise to take back land occupied by Bangladeshi infiltrators

Top Muslim clerics Tauqir Raza, Sarwar Chishti, and Congress MP Imran Masood attend the Tahaffuz-e-Auqaf conference in Jaipur, demand withdrawal of Waqf Amendment Bill

