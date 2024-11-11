Monday, November 11, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 11, 2024

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati extended support to Mahayuti. He urged people to bring the coalition into power again.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: November 11, 2024 20:37 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 11, 2024
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 11, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • In a jolt to Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), Jyotirmath Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand extends support to BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra 
  • Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath address poll rallies in Jharkhand, promise to take back land occupied by Bangladeshi infiltrators
  • Top Muslim clerics Tauqir Raza, Sarwar Chishti, and Congress MP Imran Masood attend the Tahaffuz-e-Auqaf conference in Jaipur, demand withdrawal of Waqf Amendment Bill

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

