Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 11, 2024

- In a jolt to Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), Jyotirmath Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand extends support to BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra
- Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath address poll rallies in Jharkhand, promise to take back land occupied by Bangladeshi infiltrators
- Top Muslim clerics Tauqir Raza, Sarwar Chishti, and Congress MP Imran Masood attend the Tahaffuz-e-Auqaf conference in Jaipur, demand withdrawal of Waqf Amendment Bill
