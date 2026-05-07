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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 7, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 7, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

A day after the murder of his PA Chandranath Rath, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said the only reason behind Chandranath Rath’s murder is that he was his executive assistant and that he had defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Suvendu Adhikari says, plot was to kill him, describes his PA's murder as a "pre-planned" one meant to give a political message, Police gets important clues about killers
  • Actor-turned-politician Vijay seeks support of CPI, CPI-M and VCK, Tamil Nadu governor asks Vijay to submit letters of support to prove his majority
  • Suspense over Kerala CM, Congress MLAs authorise high command to choose CLP leader, V.D. Satheeshan tells central observers he is not going to accept anything less than CM's post, Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik to submit report to Congress President

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Suvendu Adhikari
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