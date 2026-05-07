Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 7, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Suvendu Adhikari says, plot was to kill him, describes his PA's murder as a "pre-planned" one meant to give a political message, Police gets important clues about killers

Actor-turned-politician Vijay seeks support of CPI, CPI-M and VCK, Tamil Nadu governor asks Vijay to submit letters of support to prove his majority

Suspense over Kerala CM, Congress MLAs authorise high command to choose CLP leader, V.D. Satheeshan tells central observers he is not going to accept anything less than CM's post, Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik to submit report to Congress President

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.