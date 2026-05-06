Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 6, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Numbers game on in Chennai, Actor Vijay's oath as CM tomorrow unlikely as he is six short of majority, Congress with 5 MLAs sends letter of support

Post-poll violence in Bengal, 433 anti-socials arrested, more than 200 FIRs filed, 20 bombs found in Sandeshkhali, TMC office bulldozed in Dharmatalla, Kolkata, Mamata adamant on not resigning, says, 'dismiss me, I will not resign'

27 new ministers including Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar to take oath in Patna Gandhi Maidan tomorrow, PM Modi will attend after taking out roadshow

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.