Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 27, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- Historic verdict: Supreme Court upholds Election Commission's power to revise electoral rolls under SIR as constitutionally valid, says EC did not "act in excess of its statutory powers."
- Modi Cabinet approves tech AI-driven overhaul of PDS scheme, clears Rs 25,530 crore outlay for SARTHAK-PDS, ration delivery to be made faster and more transparent.
- Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah likely to submit resignation tomorrow; DK Shivakumar may take over as new CM on May 30, says sources.
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.