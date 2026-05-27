Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 27, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Historic verdict: Supreme Court upholds Election Commission's power to revise electoral rolls under SIR as constitutionally valid, says EC did not "act in excess of its statutory powers."

Modi Cabinet approves tech AI-driven overhaul of PDS scheme, clears Rs 25,530 crore outlay for SARTHAK-PDS, ration delivery to be made faster and more transparent.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah likely to submit resignation tomorrow; DK Shivakumar may take over as new CM on May 30, says sources.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.