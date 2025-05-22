Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 22, 2025 On one hand, Rahul Gandhi is questioning how many IAF jet fighters have been shot down by Pakistan, one of his party leaders in Maharashtra, Vijay Wadettiwar questioned the rationale behind using missiles to shoot down drones.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

In a fiery speech in Bikaner, PM Narendra Modi says "no trade, no water, talks only on return of PoK"

India blocks Neelum river flow to Pakistan from Kishenganga dam in Kashmir

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar says, India has only hit the "pause" button, armed forces ready for operation, if required

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath', was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.