Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 19, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- Why did the US Department of Justice drop all criminal and fraud charges against Gautam Adani? Adani group stocks surge in BSE.
- Why Trinamool candidate Jahangir Khan withdrew from May 21 Falta repoll in Bengal? Jahangir cites CM Suvendu Adhikari's 'special package' promise for Falta as reason.
- Railways, BMC, Mumbai Police carried out massive demolition of unauthorised constructions on railway land in Bandra's Garib Nagar.
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.