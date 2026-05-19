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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 19, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 19, 2026

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: ,Updated:

The US Department of Justice moved to dismiss criminal claims that accused Gautam Adani and his associates of participating in an alleged bribery scheme connected to India’s biggest solar energy project, as per the court filings.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Why did the US Department of Justice drop all criminal and fraud charges against Gautam Adani? Adani group stocks surge in BSE.
  • Why Trinamool candidate Jahangir Khan withdrew from May 21 Falta repoll in Bengal?  Jahangir cites CM Suvendu Adhikari's 'special package' promise for Falta as reason.
  • Railways, BMC, Mumbai Police carried out massive demolition of unauthorised constructions on railway land in Bandra's Garib Nagar.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Rajat Sharma Aaj Ki Baat US Department Of Justice Gautam Adani Bse Fraud Charges Tmc West Bengal Election Results Suvendu Adhikari Bmc Mumbai Police Demolition Drive Encroached Government Land Railways
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