Wednesday, May 19, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: How deadly Black Fungus is spreading in Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, MP, Haryana, Rajasthan

Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: How deadly Black Fungus is spreading in Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, MP, Haryana, Rajasthan

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 19, 2021 20:53 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

 

  • Exclusive: How deadly Black Fungus is spreading in Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, MP, Haryana, Rajasthan.
  • Exclusive: Know from experts how to protect yourselves from deadly Black Fungus.
  • Exclusive: Why Centre today changed vaccination guidelines for all those infected with Covid.

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X