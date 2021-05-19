Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: How deadly Black Fungus is spreading in Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, MP, Haryana, Rajasthan

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

Exclusive: How deadly Black Fungus is spreading in Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, MP, Haryana, Rajasthan.

Exclusive: Know from experts how to protect yourselves from deadly Black Fungus.

Exclusive: Why Centre today changed vaccination guidelines for all those infected with Covid.

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News