Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 15, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- CBI arrests NEET paper leak scam kingpin Chemistry Professor PV Kulkarni from Maharashtra’s Latur, to be brought to Delhi; NEET re-exam to take place on June 21; Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says exam to be held online like JEE from next year.
- Madhya Pradesh High Court declares disputed Bhojshala site in Dhar as Hindu Vagdevi temple, quashes ASI circular allowing Muslims to offer namaz; says Muslims can apply for allotment of land for mosque.
- Kolkata Police prevents Muslims from offering namaz on road in Rajabazar; TMC office built outside Naihati railway station bulldozed; CM Suvendu Adhikari orders all DMs to demolish structures illegally built on govt or public land.
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.