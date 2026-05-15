Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 15, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

CBI arrests NEET paper leak scam kingpin Chemistry Professor PV Kulkarni from Maharashtra’s Latur, to be brought to Delhi; NEET re-exam to take place on June 21; Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says exam to be held online like JEE from next year.

Madhya Pradesh High Court declares disputed Bhojshala site in Dhar as Hindu Vagdevi temple, quashes ASI circular allowing Muslims to offer namaz; says Muslims can apply for allotment of land for mosque.

Kolkata Police prevents Muslims from offering namaz on road in Rajabazar; TMC office built outside Naihati railway station bulldozed; CM Suvendu Adhikari orders all DMs to demolish structures illegally built on govt or public land.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.