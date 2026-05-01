Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 1, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

EC to conduct repoll tomorrow in 15 polling stations of Bengal, BJP demands complete repoll in Falta constituency, Both BJP, TMC call meetings tomorrow to make preparations for Monday counting

Bangladesh National Citizens Party MP Akhtar Hossain, quoting Bengal exit polls, says, if BJP wins, there will be huge influx of refugees from across the border

CM Bhagwant Mann's AAP government secures confidence vote in Punjab assembly through voice vote, Congress stages walkout

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.