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Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 1, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

The West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 will see repolling in 15 booths across two constituencies on Saturday (May 2) after the Election Commission ordered fresh voting in selected polling stations of Magrahat West and Diamond Harbour.

Aaj Ki Baat on India TV.
Aaj Ki Baat on India TV. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • EC to conduct repoll tomorrow in 15 polling stations of Bengal, BJP demands complete repoll in Falta constituency, Both BJP, TMC call meetings tomorrow to make preparations for Monday counting
  • Bangladesh National Citizens Party MP Akhtar Hossain, quoting Bengal exit polls, says, if BJP wins, there will be huge influx of refugees from across the border
  • CM Bhagwant Mann's AAP government secures confidence vote in Punjab assembly through voice vote, Congress stages walkout

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Prime Time Show West Bengal Mamata Banerjee Election Commission West Bengal Elections
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