Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 1, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- EC to conduct repoll tomorrow in 15 polling stations of Bengal, BJP demands complete repoll in Falta constituency, Both BJP, TMC call meetings tomorrow to make preparations for Monday counting
- Bangladesh National Citizens Party MP Akhtar Hossain, quoting Bengal exit polls, says, if BJP wins, there will be huge influx of refugees from across the border
- CM Bhagwant Mann's AAP government secures confidence vote in Punjab assembly through voice vote, Congress stages walkout
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.